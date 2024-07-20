10,129 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
SPYV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
