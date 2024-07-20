101,770 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 4.2% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 346,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,303. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

