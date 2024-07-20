102,300 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.5% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $387,481,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,460,000 after acquiring an additional 775,588 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

WPM traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $60.04. 900,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

