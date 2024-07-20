10,863 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $227,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.65. 600,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.78 and its 200-day moving average is $522.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.