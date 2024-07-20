10,863 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $227,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.65. 600,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.78 and its 200-day moving average is $522.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
