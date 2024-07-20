12,500 Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Purchased by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SOUN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,088,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,697,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.