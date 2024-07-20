13,201 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:PBI opened at $6.78 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.99.
Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -9.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.