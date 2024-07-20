158,333 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 158,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 655,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,191,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $46.74. 992,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,094. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

