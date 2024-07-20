1,882 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in ARM by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up 5.07 on Friday, reaching 163.40. 7,106,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,579. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 188.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of 147.63 and a 200-day moving average of 121.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Bank of America raised their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 109.08.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

