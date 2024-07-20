1ST Source Bank Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.