1ST Source Bank Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $187.28. 846,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $191.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

