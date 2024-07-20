1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $79.75. 268,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

