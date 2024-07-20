1ST Source Bank Purchases 165 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,820. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

