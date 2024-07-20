1ST Source Bank Sells 2,545 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Veralto by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Veralto by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Veralto by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. 1,011,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

