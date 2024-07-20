1ST Source Bank Takes $235,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.37. 3,401,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.23. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

