240,000 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.41% of Kirby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 882,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,453. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $130.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $74,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

