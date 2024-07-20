2,413 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
KRG opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31.
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.62%.
Kite Realty Group Trust Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
