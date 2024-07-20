2,521 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Option Care Health by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Option Care Health by 24,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.