26,877 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.29. 1,848,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,279. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.21 and a fifty-two week high of $338.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.26. The company has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

