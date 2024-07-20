334,070 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,922,000. M&G Plc owned about 0.38% of ANSYS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,244,000 after acquiring an additional 132,206 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,919,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,751,000 after buying an additional 99,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.33.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.