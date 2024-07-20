36,194 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.10% of MarketAxess as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $219.16. 486,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,856. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.