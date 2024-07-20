3,651 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

