3,775 Shares in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $837.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

