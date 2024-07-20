4,249 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $384,986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,257 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.97, a PEG ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

