445,435 Shares in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 556,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,802. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

