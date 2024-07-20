5,023 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,300,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,102. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

