56,040 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.8 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. 1,510,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

