66,784 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IXC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.