84,404 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.07% of FMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 114.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

