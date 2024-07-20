88,682 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 88,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

