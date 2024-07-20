970,425 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 970,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,634,000. M&G Plc owned 0.17% of ONEOK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

