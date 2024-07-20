AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.59

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $4.05. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 3,928 shares.

AAC Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

