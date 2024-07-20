AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading Down 0.6%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76.

About AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.