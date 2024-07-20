AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. 9,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

Featured Stories

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

