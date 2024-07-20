AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%.
AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. 9,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $22.95.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB SKF (publ)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.