Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.610-4.710 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

