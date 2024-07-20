Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

