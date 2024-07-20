Achain Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 153.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $43.05 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 150.3% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001628 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

