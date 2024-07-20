Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $857,151.90 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90.

Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %

ADBE opened at $551.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Adobe by 905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,591,000 after buying an additional 138,795 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

