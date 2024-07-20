Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $3,091,482.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

