aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $297.87 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $297.87 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000668 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,757,731 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

