Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $423.33

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $423.33 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009709 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

