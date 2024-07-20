Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to $20.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 947.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 790,351 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 81.9% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 135,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

