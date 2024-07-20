Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,127,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 1.8 %

ALB stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. 2,235,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $231.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.