Aleph Zero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $112.72 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $112.72 million and $1.12 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 266,601,730 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

