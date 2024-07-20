Algorand Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $28.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00043251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,229,228,411 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.