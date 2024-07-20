Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,485,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average is $160.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

