Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $222.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

