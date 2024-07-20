American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,045,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

