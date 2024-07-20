American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 788.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,653 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of American Vanguard worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 974,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 631,070 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 442,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Vanguard by 28.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Vanguard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.91.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVD shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

