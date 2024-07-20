Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,363,268 shares changing hands.

Aminex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aminex news, insider Tom Mackay sold 3,873,959 shares of Aminex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £77,479.18 ($100,478.77). Corporate insiders own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

