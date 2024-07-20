Analysts Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSVT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $229.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. On average, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 2,637.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

